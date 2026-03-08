ArriVent BioPharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 1,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 321% compared to the typical volume of 435 call options.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 7.2%

ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $967.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ArriVent BioPharma

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its price target to $50 (from $44), a large upside vs. the current price. Oppenheimer boosts PT to $50

Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its price target to $50 (from $44), a large upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target from $31 to $33 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling more analyst conviction. Citigroup raises PT to $33

Citigroup raised its price target from $31 to $33 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling more analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its target from $42 to $44 and maintained a “buy” rating—another analyst upgrade supporting upside. HC Wainwright raises PT to $44

HC Wainwright raised its target from $42 to $44 and maintained a “buy” rating—another analyst upgrade supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought about 1,832 call contracts (≈321% above typical call volume), indicative of short-term bullish positioning.

Unusually large options activity: traders bought about 1,832 call contracts (≈321% above typical call volume), indicative of short-term bullish positioning. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS beat: AVBP reported loss-per-share of ($0.78) vs. consensus ($0.87), a small beat that reduces near-term execution risk. Quarterly results press release

Quarterly EPS beat: AVBP reported loss-per-share of ($0.78) vs. consensus ($0.87), a small beat that reduces near-term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Company released full-year 2025 financial results and highlighted progress; no headline surprises were reported in the summary notice. Full-year 2025 results

Company released full-year 2025 financial results and highlighted progress; no headline surprises were reported in the summary notice. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus brokerage coverage remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), reflecting overall analyst support but not an immediate catalyst. Consensus recommendation coverage

Consensus brokerage coverage remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), reflecting overall analyst support but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show inconsistent/zero values (data artifact), so there’s no clear evidence of rising short pressure based on the published figures.

Reported short-interest entries show inconsistent/zero values (data artifact), so there’s no clear evidence of rising short pressure based on the published figures. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish signals above, AVBP is trading down on heavy volume — likely profit-taking, option-driven hedging flows, or broader market weakness outweighing analyst upgrades in the near term. Investors should watch intraday volume, near-term option activity, and any sector-wide moves for further direction.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting ArriVent BioPharma this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 1,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $11,503,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $277,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

