Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $675.07 and last traded at $681.31. Approximately 3,508,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,987,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.08.

Specifically, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.81.

Analyst price‑target upgrades from Jefferies and Oppenheimer lift longer‑term outlooks — Jefferies raised its target to $825 and Oppenheimer to $817, both keeping buy/outperform views, signaling near‑20% upside versus current levels.

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Caterpillar beat revenue and EPS expectations in its last report (strong margins and revenue growth), which underpins analyst bullishness and medium‑term earnings expectations.

CEO Joseph Creed sold 2,500 shares (filed with the SEC), a small reduction in insider holdings that may be interpreted as routine liquidity rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals.

Positive PR and brand buzz from a viral AI image and Caterpillar's real pickup concept give the company free publicity and may support equipment‑brand equity, but have limited immediate revenue impact.

Large intraday losses in CAT helped drive sharp Dow declines and reflect heavy profit‑taking and macro risk sentiment; that market stress is the main reason the stock is down today.

Critical commentary on valuation labels Caterpillar as a high‑quality but highly valued cyclical, which could amplify downside if macro or industrial demand weakens.

Market coverage noting the stock's day‑over‑day dip highlights short‑term momentum weakness and heavier intraday volume, contributing to negative price action.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $317.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $2,165,899,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

