Financial Comparison: Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistra and Polar Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $17.74 billion 3.03 $944.00 million $2.17 73.16 Polar Power $13.97 million 0.27 -$4.68 million ($2.24) -0.64

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power. Polar Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 5.32% 81.09% 5.25% Polar Power -104.14% -135.21% -55.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vistra and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 1 12 3 3.13 Polar Power 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vistra presently has a consensus target price of $236.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Vistra beats Polar Power on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

