First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,981,582 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,981,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of EOG Resources worth $195,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $736,712,000 after buying an additional 249,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,972,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $669,727,000 after buying an additional 344,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,588,000 after buying an additional 294,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,899,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,663,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $134.00.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

