Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.