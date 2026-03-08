Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,234,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $167,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 148,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $3,711,039.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,794.09. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,648.50. This trade represents a 65.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Featured Articles

