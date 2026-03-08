Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) vs. Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Financial Contrast

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Phoenix New Media has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Phoenix New Media and Townsquare Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00 Townsquare Media 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Townsquare Media has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.22%. Given Townsquare Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media -6.35% -4.45% -2.94% Townsquare Media 4.27% -47.95% 2.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Townsquare Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $761.38 million 0.03 -$7.45 million ($0.56) -3.07 Townsquare Media $450.98 million 0.26 -$10.93 million $1.03 7.02

Phoenix New Media has higher revenue and earnings than Townsquare Media. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Townsquare Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Phoenix New Media on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services. The Digital Advertising segment provides digital advertising on its owned and operated, digital programmatic advertising, and data analytics and management platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment engages in the sale of advertising on local radio stations to local, regional, and national spot advertisers, as well as national network advertisers. It also owns and operates live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events; and operates local media under the WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com brands, as well as national music under the XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com brands. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

