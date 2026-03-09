Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $298.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.93 and a 200 day moving average of $286.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

