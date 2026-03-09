Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $987,560.07 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $987,560.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,276.87. This trade represents a 53.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shlomo Zohar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $315,749.00.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $42.35 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.63. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.43%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target from $28 to $44 (hold), narrowing upside uncertainty and signaling improving analyst visibility. Finviz

TD Cowen raised its price target from $28 to $44 (hold), narrowing upside uncertainty and signaling improving analyst visibility. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Delek US reported a surprise EPS beat ($0.44 vs. est. -$0.19), which is supportive for the shares despite a slight revenue shortfall. (Source: company/market coverage)

Quarterly results: Delek US reported a surprise EPS beat ($0.44 vs. est. -$0.19), which is supportive for the shares despite a slight revenue shortfall. (Source: company/market coverage) Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: a $0.255 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.02, ~2.3% yield) payable March 9 — offers short-term income support for the stock.

Dividend declared: a $0.255 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.02, ~2.3% yield) payable March 9 — offers short-term income support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: several large funds have adjusted positions recently (mix of increases and new stakes); institutional ownership remains high (~97%), which can both stabilize and concentrate stock moves.

Institutional activity: several large funds have adjusted positions recently (mix of increases and new stakes); institutional ownership remains high (~97%), which can both stabilize and concentrate stock moves. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares (~$2.05M at ~$41.08). Large insider sales from the CEO often trigger investor concern about timing and outlook. CEO Sale — SEC filing: Form 4

CEO sale: CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares (~$2.05M at ~$41.08). Large insider sales from the CEO often trigger investor concern about timing and outlook. — SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling: multiple executives and directors sold sizable stakes in early March (EVPs Reuven Spiegel — 20,000 sh; Joseph Israel — 38,000 sh; Directors Shlomo Zohar and William Finnerty also sold). The cluster of senior-level sales is adding downward pressure. Relevant SEC filings: Spiegel (Read More.), Israel (Read More.), Zohar (Read More.), Finnerty (Read More.).

Additional insider selling: multiple executives and directors sold sizable stakes in early March (EVPs Reuven Spiegel — 20,000 sh; Joseph Israel — 38,000 sh; Directors Shlomo Zohar and William Finnerty also sold). The cluster of senior-level sales is adding downward pressure. Relevant SEC filings: Spiegel (Read More.), Israel (Read More.), Zohar (Read More.), Finnerty (Read More.). Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves mixed-to-negative: Citi and Piper Sandler trimmed price targets (to $33 and $40 respectively) and Weiss reiterated a sell — these downward revisions amplify selling pressure even as some shops (e.g., Mizuho) remain bullish.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

