Financial Comparison: American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) & The Competition

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the "AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Axle & Manufacturing to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors -2,041.24% -29.48% -6.52%

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing’s competitors have a beta of 4.63, indicating that their average share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 3 6 0 2.36 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors 805 3653 4831 265 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $10.12, indicating a potential upside of 81.71%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 24.74%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion -$19.70 million -30.94 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors $6.36 billion $162.12 million 32.66

American Axle & Manufacturing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing competitors beat American Axle & Manufacturing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

