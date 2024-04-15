Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of BC opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Brunswick by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brunswick by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

