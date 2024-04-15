Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

DGII opened at $30.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 465,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

