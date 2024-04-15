Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.1 %
Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.