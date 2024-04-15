Clarius Group LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Trading Down 8.6 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $271.22 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.78 and its 200-day moving average is $242.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.