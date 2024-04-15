The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,024,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

