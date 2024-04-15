Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $409,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $90.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.