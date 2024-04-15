reAlpha Tech Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech’s (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 22nd. reAlpha Tech had issued 4,151,519 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $95,526,452 based on an initial share price of $23.01. After the end of reAlpha Tech’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

reAlpha Tech stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $575.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

