Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Telefónica by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Telefónica by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

