Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

