Iowa State Bank Buys 81 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 238,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

