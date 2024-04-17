NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $16,590,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,249 shares of company stock worth $11,480,926. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

