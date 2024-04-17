NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $736,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.