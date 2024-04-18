37,900 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.