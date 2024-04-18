37,900 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KBR Stock Performance
KBR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87.
KBR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.
Insider Transactions at KBR
In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
