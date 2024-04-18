Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.10 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $299.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

