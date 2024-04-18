Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

