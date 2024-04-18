American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $114.05

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.05 and last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 197760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

