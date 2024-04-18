Cerity Partners LLC Invests $3.71 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,051,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after acquiring an additional 171,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after buying an additional 120,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 254,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

