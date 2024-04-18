CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CoStar Group worth $88,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

