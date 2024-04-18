Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,280,000 after buying an additional 708,947 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

FIS stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday.

FIS stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

