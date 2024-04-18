J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

