J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

