LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

LIVN opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LivaNova by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

