Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,310,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

