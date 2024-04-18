Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

