Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,586 Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

