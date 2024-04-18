Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.05 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

