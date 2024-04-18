Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 431 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

CSGP opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

