Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

View Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.