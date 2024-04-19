Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

