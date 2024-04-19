Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00.

Equitable Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $36.24 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

