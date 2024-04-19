Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.80. 244,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,188,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.