Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

