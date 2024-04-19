Strs Ohio Grows Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.49% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $807.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

