Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

