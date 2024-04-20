Strs Ohio Acquires 4,478 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

DCI opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

