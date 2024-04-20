Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $123.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

