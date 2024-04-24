Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Lowered to $242.00 at Mizuho

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.78.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $197.19 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

