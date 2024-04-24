Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $551.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

