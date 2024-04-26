Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,630,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 20,743.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 739,702 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 19.2% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,796,957 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $166,876,000 after acquiring an additional 612,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

