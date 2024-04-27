Cwm LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 10,063.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,630,000 after buying an additional 234,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.67. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

